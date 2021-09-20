Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ARCC shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Ares Capital stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.68. 3,030,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,153,082. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.19. Ares Capital has a fifty-two week low of $13.15 and a fifty-two week high of $20.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The investment management company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.97 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 101.77% and a return on equity of 10.87%. On average, analysts expect that Ares Capital will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.25%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 463.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Wealthstar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. 29.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

