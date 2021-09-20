Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Receives $125.44 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $125.44.

AKAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist lifted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other Akamai Technologies news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 3,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $432,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,140,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.54, for a total value of $711,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 13,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,417.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,355,682 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,336 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $10,417,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 639,956 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $74,619,000 after buying an additional 22,363 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 7,095 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $662,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,068 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $108.56. 1,003,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,576,578. Akamai Technologies has a 52-week low of $92.64 and a 52-week high of $124.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. The company has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.43.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.30. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 17.52%. The business had revenue of $852.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

