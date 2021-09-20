ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) Major Shareholder Gates Capital Management, Inc. Sells 202,420 Shares

ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) major shareholder Gates Capital Management, Inc. sold 202,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.34, for a total transaction of $271,242.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Gates Capital Management, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 16th, Gates Capital Management, Inc. sold 968,747 shares of ION Geophysical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total transaction of $1,579,057.61.

Shares of NYSE:IO traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,163,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,032. ION Geophysical Co. has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $5.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 3.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.93.

ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $19.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that ION Geophysical Co. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in ION Geophysical during the first quarter worth $27,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in ION Geophysical during the second quarter worth $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ION Geophysical during the first quarter worth $38,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in ION Geophysical during the second quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in ION Geophysical by 54.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 18,603 shares during the period. 30.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IO shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ION Geophysical in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ION Geophysical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of ION Geophysical from $4.20 to $3.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

ION Geophysical Company Profile

ION Geophysical Corp. engages in the provision of geoscience technology, services, and solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the E&P Technology and Services, and Operations Optimization segments. The E&P Technology and Services segment creates digital data assets and delivers services that improve decision-making, mitigate risk and maximize portfolio value for E&P companies.

