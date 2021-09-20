DREP [old] (DREP) Price Reaches $1.96 on Top Exchanges

DREP [old] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 20th. One DREP [old] coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DREP [old] has a total market cap of $6.74 billion and approximately $27.57 million worth of DREP [old] was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DREP [old] has traded down 31.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00054625 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002339 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.52 or 0.00122891 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00011903 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00044552 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000375 BTC.

DREP [old] Coin Profile

DREP [old] (CRYPTO:DREP) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2019. DREP [old]’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. DREP [old]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

DREP [old] Coin Trading

