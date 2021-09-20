LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Receives $59.83 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.83.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LKQ. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities raised their price target on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of LKQ stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,327,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,803. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.33. LKQ has a 52-week low of $26.73 and a 52-week high of $53.17. The stock has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. LKQ had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Analysts anticipate that LKQ will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

LKQ declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto parts company to purchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $91,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LKQ during the first quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the second quarter valued at $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of LKQ by 268.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

