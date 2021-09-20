Short Interest in Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) Increases By 36.6%

Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 164,200 shares, an increase of 36.6% from the August 15th total of 120,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Lantronix from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Lantronix from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

Shares of Lantronix stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.84. The company had a trading volume of 206,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,853. The stock has a market cap of $170.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.71 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.20. Lantronix has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $6.89.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.00 million. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. As a group, analysts expect that Lantronix will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LTRX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Lantronix by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 298,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 25,277 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Lantronix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Lantronix by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 21,298 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Lantronix by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 496,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after buying an additional 227,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lantronix by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 39,375 shares during the last quarter. 16.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lantronix, Inc engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

