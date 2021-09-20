Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Short Interest Up 34.4% in August

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,460,000 shares, an increase of 34.4% from the August 15th total of 1,830,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

MRVI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Maravai LifeSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVI traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.21. 2,117,216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,414,811. Maravai LifeSciences has a 1 year low of $23.62 and a 1 year high of $63.55. The company has a market cap of $11.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.31.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $217.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.49 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 364.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,652,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,980,000 after buying an additional 2,949,028 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,348,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992,196 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,383,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,511 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,881,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,724,000 after purchasing an additional 498,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 656.4% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,602,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993,858 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

