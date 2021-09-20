Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.03 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Prologis’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the highest is $1.04. Prologis posted earnings per share of $0.90 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prologis will report full-year earnings of $4.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.42 to $4.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Prologis.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Prologis from $148.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Prologis from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.13.

Shares of Prologis stock traded down $1.05 on Monday, reaching $129.06. 2,159,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,578,101. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.06. The firm has a market cap of $95.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72. Prologis has a 1-year low of $93.08 and a 1-year high of $139.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.32%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

