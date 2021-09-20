Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.15 Billion

Analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) will report $2.15 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Oshkosh’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.12 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.19 billion. Oshkosh reported sales of $1.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oshkosh will report full year sales of $7.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.79 billion to $7.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $8.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.99 billion to $8.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Oshkosh.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 6.48%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OSK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Oshkosh from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Oshkosh from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Oshkosh from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Oshkosh from $156.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.75.

Shares of NYSE OSK traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.86. The company had a trading volume of 633,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,274. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.53. Oshkosh has a 12-month low of $66.74 and a 12-month high of $137.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 26.72%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 76.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 8,334 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the first quarter worth $2,611,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the first quarter worth $1,231,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the first quarter worth $1,641,000. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the second quarter worth $2,244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

