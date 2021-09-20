XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.04 Billion

Equities research analysts expect XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) to announce sales of $3.04 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for XPO Logistics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.08 billion and the lowest is $3.01 billion. XPO Logistics posted sales of $4.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 28%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that XPO Logistics will report full year sales of $12.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.10 billion to $12.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $12.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.23 billion to $12.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover XPO Logistics.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XPO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on XPO Logistics from $175.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America increased their target price on XPO Logistics from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on XPO Logistics from $177.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.38.

XPO stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,300,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,867,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.75. XPO Logistics has a 1 year low of $46.53 and a 1 year high of $90.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.16.

In other XPO Logistics news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 2,875,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total value of $384,847,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in XPO Logistics by 15.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,934,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,249,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,027 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in XPO Logistics by 12.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,405,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,159,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,220 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in XPO Logistics by 25.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,782,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $529,177,000 after acquiring an additional 774,370 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in XPO Logistics during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,041,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in XPO Logistics by 136.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 873,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,133,000 after acquiring an additional 504,046 shares in the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

