MonaCoin (MONA) Price Down 4.7% Over Last Week

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded down 9.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. MonaCoin has a total market capitalization of $91.90 million and $3.35 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. One MonaCoin coin can currently be bought for $1.40 or 0.00003239 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,170.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,976.50 or 0.06894769 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.26 or 0.00364287 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $539.70 or 0.01250161 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $49.10 or 0.00113746 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $231.25 or 0.00535658 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $220.89 or 0.00511665 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006845 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.74 or 0.00314429 BTC.

MonaCoin Coin Profile

MonaCoin (MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

