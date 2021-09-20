Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) EVP Paul Ho-Sing-Loy Buys 3,000 Shares

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) EVP Paul Ho-Sing-Loy acquired 3,000 shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:LBAI traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.27. The company had a trading volume of 247,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,922. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.42 and a 200 day moving average of $17.42. The company has a market cap of $823.28 million, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.02. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.49 and a 1 year high of $19.35.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $65.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.87 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 30.21%. On average, analysts forecast that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.79%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 79,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Lakeland Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $433,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 1,934.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 177,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after acquiring an additional 25,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

