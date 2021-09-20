Insider Selling: Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) CFO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total transaction of $143,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Megan Faust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 19th, Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total transaction of $119,900.00.

On Thursday, July 15th, Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total transaction of $112,150.00.

AMKR traded down $1.36 on Monday, reaching $25.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,422,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,677,544. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.62. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.71 and a 52-week high of $29.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 19.31%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 11.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMKR. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 1,614.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 195.2% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 386.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 79.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 318.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.01% of the company’s stock.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

