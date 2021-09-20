Nafter (NAFT) Price Tops $0.0587 on Major Exchanges

Nafter (CURRENCY:NAFT) traded down 20.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. One Nafter coin can currently be bought for about $0.0587 or 0.00000136 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Nafter has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar. Nafter has a total market cap of $29.33 million and $5.29 million worth of Nafter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Nafter Profile

Nafter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. Nafter’s official Twitter account is @Nafterapp

Nafter Coin Trading

