Mysterium Price Reaches $0.38 on Top Exchanges (MYST)

Mysterium (CURRENCY:MYST) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. Mysterium has a total market cap of $7.54 million and approximately $51,573.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mysterium coin can now be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00000872 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mysterium has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00054549 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002620 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002315 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.59 or 0.00124138 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00011890 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00044426 BTC.

About Mysterium

Mysterium (MYST) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 13th, 2017. Mysterium’s total supply is 32,433,365 coins and its circulating supply is 20,033,628 coins. Mysterium’s official message board is medium.com/mysterium-network . Mysterium’s official Twitter account is @MysteriumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mysterium’s official website is mysterium.network . The Reddit community for Mysterium is /r/MysteriumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mysterium is a decentralized VPN service based on the Ethereum Network, allowing allowing anyone to rent their idle Network traffic, while providing a secure connection for those in need. The MYST token allows users to perform activities within the Mysterium VPN network both as VPN clients or as a service provider (VPN Node). From 31st of August, MYST token holders were able to start migrating their tokens into the new token standard. This new MYST (ERC20 with “permit”: 712-signed token approvals) became the standard MYST token used within Mysterium Network’s payment system. “

