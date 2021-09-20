Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust plc (LON:ADIG) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.38

Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust plc (LON:ADIG) announced a dividend on Monday, September 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust stock traded down GBX 1.60 ($0.02) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 99.40 ($1.30). The stock had a trading volume of 329,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,331. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 99.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 97.46. Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 87.73 ($1.15) and a 1-year high of GBX 103.50 ($1.35). The stock has a market capitalization of £307.62 million and a P/E ratio of 6.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Get Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust alerts:

In related news, insider Davina Walter purchased 14,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 100 ($1.31) per share, for a total transaction of £14,777 ($19,306.25).

Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust plc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited and Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.