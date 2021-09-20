Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) Short Interest Down 33.1% in August

Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a drop of 33.1% from the August 15th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quhuo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Quhuo by 149.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 29,058 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Quhuo in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Quhuo in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Quhuo by 56.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QH traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.85. The stock had a trading volume of 24,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,093. Quhuo has a fifty-two week low of $1.99 and a fifty-two week high of $10.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.23. The firm has a market cap of $149.33 million, a P/E ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.25). Quhuo had a negative return on equity of 19.85% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. On average, analysts expect that Quhuo will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quhuo Company Profile

Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. The company provides tech-enabled and end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping, and bike-sharing.

