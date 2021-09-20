Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG) Short Interest Down 35.3% in August

Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,100 shares, a decrease of 35.3% from the August 15th total of 58,900 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PSHG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Performance Shipping in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Get Performance Shipping alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSHG. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Performance Shipping by 18.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 15,512 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Performance Shipping during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Shipping in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Performance Shipping stock traded down $0.32 on Monday, reaching $4.75. 31,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,323. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.00. Performance Shipping has a 1-year low of $3.98 and a 1-year high of $8.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.14 million, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.51.

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.05). Performance Shipping had a negative return on equity of 8.02% and a negative net margin of 22.35%. The company had revenue of $9.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 million. Research analysts expect that Performance Shipping will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

Performance Shipping Company Profile

Performance Shipping, Inc engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through its ownership of containerships. Its vessels are employed on time charters with liner companies carrying containerized cargo along worldwide shipping routes. The firm operates through the following segments: Tankers Vessels and Containers Vessels.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.