Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Short Interest Down 32.9% in August

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,680,000 shares, a drop of 32.9% from the August 15th total of 8,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the second quarter worth $104,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the second quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the second quarter worth $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYO traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.91. 3,092,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,542,564. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.81. Payoneer Global has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $11.20.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $110.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.94 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Payoneer Global will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Payoneer Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.88.

About Payoneer Global

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

