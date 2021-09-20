DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Hits New 52-Week High at $86.15

DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $86.15 and last traded at $86.15, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.15.

DCCPF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered DCC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DCC in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of DCC in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.24 and a 200-day moving average of $83.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.11.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas. This segment serves approximately 0.9 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

