VeChain Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $693.67 Million (VET)

VeChain (CURRENCY:VET) traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. One VeChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0930 or 0.00000215 BTC on exchanges. VeChain has a total market capitalization of $5.98 billion and $693.67 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, VeChain has traded down 17.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get VeChain alerts:

VeThor Token (VTHO) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000198 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00018846 BTC.

ImpulseVen (VEN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Qredo (QRDO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001848 BTC.

VeChain Profile

VeChain is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VeChain is www.vechain.org . The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

VeChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VeChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.