Landbox (LAND) Price Down 11.3% Over Last Week

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. In the last week, Landbox has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Landbox coin can now be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Landbox has a total market capitalization of $340,413.13 and approximately $182,276.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Landbox alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002311 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.70 or 0.00066333 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $75.83 or 0.00175288 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.31 or 0.00111661 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,923.52 or 0.06757728 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,354.90 or 1.00214941 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $338.40 or 0.00782224 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Landbox Coin Profile

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Landbox Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Landbox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Landbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LANDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Landbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Landbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.