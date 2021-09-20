James E. Evans Sells 3,660 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Stock

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Director James E. Evans sold 3,660 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.18, for a total transaction of $483,778.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,198,627.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of American Financial Group stock traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $130.29. The company had a trading volume of 317,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,307. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.91. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.30 and a 1-year high of $141.25.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.72. American Financial Group had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.70%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFG. FMR LLC grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 208.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,975,000 after acquiring an additional 140,236 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 6,974 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 19,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. 65.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AFG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.40.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

