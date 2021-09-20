Timothy M. Cook Sells 15,000 Shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Stock

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.04, for a total transaction of $780,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

OSH stock traded down $2.11 on Monday, hitting $50.40. 1,295,311 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,492,604. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.00 and a 1-year high of $66.31. The stock has a market cap of $12.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.12 and a 200-day moving average of $56.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $353.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.09 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.56% and a negative return on equity of 88.34%. Oak Street Health’s revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on OSH. Cowen began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.80.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 14,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Oak Street Health by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 37,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.