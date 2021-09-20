Insider Selling: ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) Major Shareholder Sells 968,747 Shares of Stock

ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) major shareholder Gates Capital Management, Inc. sold 968,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total transaction of $1,579,057.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Gates Capital Management, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ION Geophysical alerts:

On Monday, September 20th, Gates Capital Management, Inc. sold 202,420 shares of ION Geophysical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.34, for a total value of $271,242.80.

Shares of IO traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,163,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,032. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 3.29. ION Geophysical Co. has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $5.35.

ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $19.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that ION Geophysical Co. will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on ION Geophysical from $4.20 to $3.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of ION Geophysical in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ION Geophysical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of ION Geophysical during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ION Geophysical during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of ION Geophysical by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 18,603 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ION Geophysical by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 45,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ION Geophysical by 80.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 846,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 377,489 shares during the period. 30.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ION Geophysical

ION Geophysical Corp. engages in the provision of geoscience technology, services, and solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the E&P Technology and Services, and Operations Optimization segments. The E&P Technology and Services segment creates digital data assets and delivers services that improve decision-making, mitigate risk and maximize portfolio value for E&P companies.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for ION Geophysical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ION Geophysical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.