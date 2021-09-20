ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Major Shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg Sells 485,109 Shares

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 485,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.82, for a total transaction of $32,900,092.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

On Monday, September 13th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 400,810 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total transaction of $25,844,228.80.

On Friday, September 10th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 225,267 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $14,376,539.94.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 750,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $49,447,500.00.

On Friday, September 3rd, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 257,033 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.69, for a total transaction of $16,884,497.77.

NASDAQ ZI traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $66.17. The company had a trading volume of 4,116,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,706,300. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.36 and a fifty-two week high of $69.72. The company has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.91 and its 200 day moving average is $52.12.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.41 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 7.27%. The company’s revenue was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ZI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.59.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 92.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 820,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,824,000 after acquiring an additional 393,986 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the second quarter worth about $223,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 1,506.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 108,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,635,000 after purchasing an additional 101,291 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the second quarter worth about $3,656,000. Finally, Advisory Resource Group acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the second quarter worth about $329,000. Institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.