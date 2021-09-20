Analysts Anticipate Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) to Announce -$0.75 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) will announce earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Atreca’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.78) and the highest is ($0.71). Atreca posted earnings of ($0.66) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Atreca will report full-year earnings of ($2.95) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.03) to ($2.85). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.05) to ($2.11). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Atreca.

Get Atreca alerts:

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.03).

Several equities research analysts have commented on BCEL shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Atreca in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Atreca in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Atreca in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Atreca from $27.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atreca has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of BCEL stock traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $6.44. 398,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,733. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.06. Atreca has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $20.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.44 and a 200 day moving average of $9.69.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Atreca by 416.1% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 618,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,487,000 after purchasing an additional 498,964 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Atreca by 19.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,875,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,501,000 after purchasing an additional 461,015 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atreca during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,130,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atreca during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,692,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Atreca by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 454,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after buying an additional 198,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

About Atreca

Atreca, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics and immunotherapies based on a deep understanding of the human immune response. Its technology leverages next-generation sequencing to identify the set of functional antibodies produced in patients during an immune response. The company was founded by Robert Axtell, Guy Cavet, Jeremy Sokolove, Tito A.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atreca (BCEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atreca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atreca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.