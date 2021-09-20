Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) Short Interest Update

Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 411,900 shares, a drop of 28.1% from the August 15th total of 572,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 462,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TIM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in TIM by 57.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in TIM in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in TIM by 12.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in TIM in the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TIM in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TIMB traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.20. 361,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,376. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.88. TIM has a 52-week low of $9.92 and a 52-week high of $14.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.45.

TIM Company Profile

TIM SA (Brazil) engages in providing mobile telephony, internet, and media telecommunication services. It offers modem, tablet, cell phone, and ultra fixed broadband. The company was founded on March 9, 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

