Short Interest in Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX) Decreases By 27.8%

Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 27.8% from the August 15th total of 3,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

NBTX traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.64. 582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,862. Nanobiotix has a 1 year low of $11.53 and a 1 year high of $21.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.82. The firm has a market cap of $405.50 million and a P/E ratio of -7.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nanobiotix stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX) by 20,183.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,836 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.21% of Nanobiotix worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 13.93% of the company’s stock.

Nanobiotix SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology, focuses on developing product candidates for the treatment of cancer. The company develops NanoXray products to help patients receiving radiotherapy by enhancing the effect of radiotherapy within tumor cells without increasing the dose to surrounding healthy tissues.

