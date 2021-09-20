Vistra Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:VST)

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 62,843 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 888% compared to the average volume of 6,360 call options.

Shares of Vistra stock traded down $0.44 on Monday, reaching $17.35. The company had a trading volume of 6,400,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,125,653. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.90. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of -5.27, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.88. Vistra has a 52-week low of $15.47 and a 52-week high of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter. Vistra had a negative net margin of 13.44% and a negative return on equity of 20.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vistra will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.54%.

VST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Vistra from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Vistra from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lifted their target price on shares of Vistra from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.13.

In other Vistra news, Director Scott B. Helm purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.98 per share, for a total transaction of $89,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Vistra by 124.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,632,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,089,000 after buying an additional 9,763,243 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Vistra by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 13,085,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,735,000 after buying an additional 2,020,000 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Vistra by 371.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,611,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,939,000 after buying an additional 9,938,134 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Vistra by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,132,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,956,000 after buying an additional 807,397 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Vistra by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,256,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,275,000 after buying an additional 876,525 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

