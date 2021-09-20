$1.66 Billion in Sales Expected for RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) will report sales of $1.66 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for RPM International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.68 billion and the lowest is $1.64 billion. RPM International posted sales of $1.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPM International will report full year sales of $6.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.25 billion to $6.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $6.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.45 billion to $6.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover RPM International.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. RPM International had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. RPM International’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

RPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered RPM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on RPM International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.89.

Shares of NYSE:RPM traded down $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.95. 702,649 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,918. RPM International has a 52 week low of $76.43 and a 52 week high of $99.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.54%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPM International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPM International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of RPM International by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of RPM International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPM International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RPM International

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

