$1.04 EPS Expected for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) will report earnings of $1.04 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.15. PacWest Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 173.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 13th.

On average, analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.73 to $5.06. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.43. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PacWest Bancorp.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 39.30% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $306.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share.

PACW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PacWest Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PACW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $3,565,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 5.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.6% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 43,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

PACW traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.15. 655,544 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 910,231. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.57. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.60. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.62 and a fifty-two week high of $46.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

