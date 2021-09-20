Banano Trading Up 6.2% Over Last Week (BAN)

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. One Banano coin can currently be bought for $0.0101 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Banano has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Banano has a market cap of $13.42 million and $264,858.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Banano alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002287 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002143 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00066680 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00055149 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.09 or 0.00176324 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.96 or 0.00111983 BTC.

Banano Profile

Banano is a coin. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,919,441,241 coins and its circulating supply is 1,327,063,996 coins. The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Banano’s official website is banano.cc . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Banano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BANUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Banano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Banano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.