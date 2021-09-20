WOM Protocol Price Down 3.1% This Week (WOM)

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. In the last week, WOM Protocol has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. One WOM Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000297 BTC on exchanges. WOM Protocol has a total market capitalization of $13.42 million and approximately $370,492.00 worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WOM Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00055149 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002663 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.57 or 0.00124824 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002288 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00012002 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00044741 BTC.

WOM Protocol Profile

WOM Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,207,450 coins. The official message board for WOM Protocol is medium.com/wom-protocol . WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol . The official website for WOM Protocol is womprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

Buying and Selling WOM Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOM Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOM Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOM Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “WOMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for WOM Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOM Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.