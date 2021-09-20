MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $555.50.

MSTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on MicroStrategy from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. reduced their price objective on MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on MicroStrategy from $920.00 to $780.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on MicroStrategy from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

MSTR traded down $25.90 on Monday, reaching $588.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 773,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,014. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $652.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $630.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 1.44. MicroStrategy has a fifty-two week low of $144.60 and a fifty-two week high of $1,315.00.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $125.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.95 million. MicroStrategy had a positive return on equity of 15.52% and a negative net margin of 83.03%. As a group, analysts anticipate that MicroStrategy will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MicroStrategy news, CFO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $643.08, for a total value of $6,430,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,430,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.50, for a total value of $654,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,850 shares of company stock valued at $25,491,385 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in MicroStrategy by 3.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,281,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy in the second quarter valued at $342,000. Context Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MicroStrategy by 100.8% in the second quarter. Context Capital Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in MicroStrategy by 3.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 146,558 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in MicroStrategy by 104,600.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,094 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.97% of the company’s stock.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

Recommended Story: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.