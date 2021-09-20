$1.00 EPS Expected for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) will report $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.07. The Bank of New York Mellon posted earnings of $0.98 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon will report full year earnings of $4.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.83. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Bank of New York Mellon.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS.

BK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.50.

Shares of NYSE BK traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.59. 6,154,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,207,834. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $42.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.30. The Bank of New York Mellon has a 12 month low of $32.65 and a 12 month high of $56.64.

The Bank of New York Mellon announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. This is an increase from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 33.92%.

In related news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $1,235,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,424,063.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 18.9% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 29,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 7.8% during the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 414,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,218,000 after purchasing an additional 30,079 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 70.7% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 9,725 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 134.5% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 131,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,242,000 after purchasing an additional 75,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 62.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,913,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,751 shares in the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

