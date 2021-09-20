The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$90.52.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TD. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perfom” rating on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays upgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a C$89.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. CSFB increased their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert E. Dorrance sold 16,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$84.27, for a total transaction of C$1,386,410.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 584,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$49,262,893.68.

TD traded down C$0.62 during trading on Monday, hitting C$81.86. The company had a trading volume of 5,072,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,440,573. The company has a market capitalization of C$148.99 billion and a PE ratio of 9.65. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of C$57.44 and a one year high of C$89.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$83.79 and its 200 day moving average price is C$84.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.25%.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

