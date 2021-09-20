First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) Short Interest Down 37.0% in August

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a decline of 37.0% from the August 15th total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 537.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:FFA traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.49. 25,945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,747. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 12-month low of $14.30 and a 12-month high of $22.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%.

About First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Chartwell Investment Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

