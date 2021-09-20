Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GSAQ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GSAQ) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 38.0% from the August 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Global Synergy Acquisition stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.80. The stock had a trading volume of 4,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,306. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.74. Global Synergy Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $10.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSAQ. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Synergy Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Global Synergy Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Global Synergy Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $405,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Synergy Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $435,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in Global Synergy Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $483,000. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

