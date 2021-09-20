Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Declares $0.56 Quarterly Dividend

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of 0.5625 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th.

Roper Technologies has raised its dividend by 46.4% over the last three years.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE ROP traded down $5.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $461.51. 386,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,470. The company has a market cap of $48.65 billion, a PE ratio of 46.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Roper Technologies has a twelve month low of $362.90 and a twelve month high of $499.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $483.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $451.42.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 17.80%. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $488.87 price objective (down from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $497.29.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total value of $241,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,269 shares in the company, valued at $3,513,471.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Roper Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,100,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 107,357 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 2.94% of Roper Technologies worth $1,457,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.