Centric Swap Market Capitalization Reaches $566,681.81 (CNS)

Centric Swap (CURRENCY:CNS) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. In the last seven days, Centric Swap has traded down 20.2% against the dollar. Centric Swap has a total market cap of $566,681.81 and approximately $294,288.00 worth of Centric Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centric Swap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.35 or 0.00066940 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.75 or 0.00177327 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $49.22 or 0.00112268 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,046.40 or 0.06948371 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,745.04 or 0.99775739 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $345.56 or 0.00788165 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Swap Coin Profile

Centric Swap’s total supply is 3,977,658,038 coins. Centric Swap’s official Twitter account is @JoinCentricApp

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Buying and Selling Centric Swap

