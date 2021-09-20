Analysts Anticipate Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) to Announce $1.64 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) to announce earnings of $1.64 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Kadant’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.45 and the highest is $1.76. Kadant posted earnings of $1.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Kadant will report full-year earnings of $7.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $7.69. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.70 to $8.98. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kadant.

Get Kadant alerts:

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.50. Kadant had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $195.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.07 million.

KAI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Kadant in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In related news, Director Erin L. Russell sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $308,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,908 shares of company stock worth $728,550. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kadant by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 56,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Kadant by 153.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 6,274 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kadant by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kadant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kadant by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KAI traded down $3.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $214.00. 38,944 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,784. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.52. Kadant has a 1 year low of $104.15 and a 1 year high of $218.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kadant (KAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.