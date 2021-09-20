W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Receives $82.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.45.

Several research firms have weighed in on WRB. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

NYSE:WRB traded down $0.57 on Monday, hitting $71.62. The stock had a trading volume of 935,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,397. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.10. W. R. Berkley has a 1-year low of $58.84 and a 1-year high of $82.43.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 11.27%. W. R. Berkley’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.41%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WRB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 592.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,994,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $150,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706,489 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 561.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 895,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,665,000 after purchasing an additional 760,317 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,723,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,923,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $295,668,000 after buying an additional 544,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 843.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 326,746 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,320,000 after buying an additional 292,128 shares during the last quarter. 68.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About W. R. Berkley

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.