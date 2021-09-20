Phantasma Energy (KCAL) Tops One Day Volume of $41,461.00

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded 29.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. One Phantasma Energy coin can now be bought for about $0.0376 or 0.00000086 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Phantasma Energy has traded 23.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Phantasma Energy has a total market cap of $2.40 million and approximately $41,461.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Phantasma Energy Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 63,823,450 coins. Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Phantasma Energy is medium.com/phantasticphantasma . The official website for Phantasma Energy is Phantasma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

Phantasma Energy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma Energy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantasma Energy using one of the exchanges listed above.

