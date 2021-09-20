Agile Group (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $40.40

Agile Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $40.40 and last traded at $40.40, with a volume of 124 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.07.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Agile Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Agile Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.72 and a 200-day moving average of $65.70.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $7.0748 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 12.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Agile Group’s payout ratio is 40.59%.

Agile Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development, property management, hotel operation, property investment, environmental protection, and other businesses in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a land bank with a total gross floor area of 53.01 million square meters in 84 cities located in Southern China region, Eastern China region, Western China region, Central China region, Hainan and Yunnan region, Northeast China region, Northern China region, Hong Kong, and internationally.

