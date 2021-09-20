Novonix (OTCMKTS:NVNXF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $6.18

Novonix Limited (OTCMKTS:NVNXF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.18 and last traded at $4.25, with a volume of 703414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.34.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.84 and a 200-day moving average of $2.15.

About Novonix (OTCMKTS:NVNXF)

Novonix Limited develops and supplies battery materials, equipment, and services to the lithium-ion battery market in North America. The company operates through three segments: Graphite Exploration and Mining, Battery Technology, and Battery Materials. The Graphite Exploration and Mining segment explores for graphite in Australia.

