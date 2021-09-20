The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Short Interest Up 43.3% in August

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 605,100 shares, an increase of 43.3% from the August 15th total of 422,200 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 111,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

The Hackett Group stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.68. 109,968 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,264. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.81. The company has a market cap of $556.91 million, a PE ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.73. The Hackett Group has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $20.68.

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $73.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.49 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Hackett Group will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.24%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCKT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 12,318 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 435.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 295,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after purchasing an additional 240,678 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 17,493 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 24,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 8,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

HCKT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.