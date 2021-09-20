Short Interest in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) Rises By 44.6%

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 126,800 shares, an increase of 44.6% from the August 15th total of 87,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 143,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 50,326 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 395.8% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 57,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 46,132 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 7,244 shares in the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Banco Bradesco by 100.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 93,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 46,901 shares during the period.

Banco Bradesco stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.16. 56,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,034. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.89 and its 200-day moving average is $4.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $30.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.25. Banco Bradesco has a 52 week low of $3.09 and a 52 week high of $4.90.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 16.96%.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.0033 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

