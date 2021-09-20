OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $873.09 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) will report $873.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for OneMain’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $881.71 million and the lowest is $849.00 million. OneMain posted sales of $935.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OneMain will report full-year sales of $3.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.38 billion to $3.46 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.49 billion to $3.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover OneMain.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $708.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.28 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.15% and a net margin of 29.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on OneMain from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on OneMain from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on OneMain from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on OneMain from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.92.

OMF traded down $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,281,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,802. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 2.03. OneMain has a one year low of $28.66 and a one year high of $63.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.13%.

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 4,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.14 per share, with a total value of $250,583.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 241,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,014,530.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 10,925,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $637,583,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OMF. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in OneMain in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in OneMain during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in OneMain during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in OneMain by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in OneMain by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

