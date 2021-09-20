Oddz Hits Market Capitalization of $12.60 Million (ODDZ)

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 20th. One Oddz coin can now be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000793 BTC on popular exchanges. Oddz has a market cap of $12.60 million and approximately $638,040.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Oddz has traded 21.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00066716 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.87 or 0.00175719 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.97 or 0.00111960 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,031.39 or 0.06929979 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,790.59 or 1.00108411 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $342.23 or 0.00782361 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oddz Profile

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,334,284 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Oddz Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oddz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oddz using one of the exchanges listed above.

